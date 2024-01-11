Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Send Goodbye Message To Legendary Coach Nick Saban

Browns Send Goodbye Message To Legendary Coach Nick Saban

By

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Nick Saban
Nick Saban (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of legendary figures go through the ranks of the team.

While that hasn’t always translated into success, the team can brag about having some of the most prominent names in football history having ties to them in one way or the other.

That’s why they took to Twitter to congratulate legendary coach Nick Saban on his retirement after an unmatched career on the college football scene.

For those younger fans who may not be aware of it, Saban actually used to be the Browns’ defensive coordinator.

Following a one-year tenure at Toledo, the legendary coach joined the Browns as a defensive coordinator under head coach Bill Belichick — yeah, he was a Brown, too.

Saban spent four years on the job, and he was the architect of the best defense in the league in 1994.

Notably, that was Saban’s last stop as an assistant coach in the league.

He took over the Michigan State Spartans from 1995 to 1999, then left to coach the Louisiana State Tigers from 2000-04 and even won his first National Championship before making a brief return to the NFL with the Miami Dolphins (2005-06).

Saban then went back to college to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide, turning them into the most dominant dynasty in history.

There, he won six more National Championships and turned the Crimson Tide into the biggest source of NFL talent to date, including wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, offensive tackle Jedrick Will Jr., and so many more before them.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

Reporter Notes Browns Might Have Advantage Over C.J. Stroud

16 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFT Gives Kevin Stefanski Notable Honor For This Season

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Shares Major Health Update Ahead Of The Playoffs

17 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Announce Backup QB For Texans Game

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns players

Insider Mentions Main Focus For Texans' Defense Against Browns

19 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Fans React To Joe Flacco Being On Legendary NFL Playoff List

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Video Shows Browns Players In Great Spirits Ahead Of Playoff Duel

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Designate 1 Key Player To Return From IR

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Shares Thoughts On Notable Playoff Record

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Gets Honest About Browns Preparations For Texans Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Can Set Playoff Record With Win Over Texans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Reporter Sends Big Message To Browns Fans Before Playoff Run

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Sends Strong Message To Browns Doubters

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Cleveland Radio Host Sends Clear Warning To Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Analyst Mentions 'Sad' Fact In Browns-Texans Playoff Matchup

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Browns Defensive Back Is Ready For Texans Playoff Duel

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Officially Know Their Opponents For 2024 Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Owns Notable Record In Wild Card Round

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Executives Are 'Names To Watch' As GM Candidates Around The NFL

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns Officially Know Their 2023 Wild Card Opponent

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant

Browns Can Reach Historic Mark With Win Over Bengals On Sunday

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Jones #15 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Week 18 Game Prediction: Browns At Bengals

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Details How Browns' Culture Has Changed

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has Hilarious Reaction To Fan's Message About Pro Bowl Season

5 days ago

Reporter Notes Browns Might Have Advantage Over C.J. Stroud

No more pages to load