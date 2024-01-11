Browns Send Goodbye Message To Legendary Coach Nick Saban

The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of legendary figures go through the ranks of the team.

While that hasn’t always translated into success, the team can brag about having some of the most prominent names in football history having ties to them in one way or the other.

That’s why they took to Twitter to congratulate legendary coach Nick Saban on his retirement after an unmatched career on the college football scene.

congrats to our former DC on an incredible coaching career! pic.twitter.com/Xp5GKuEAC7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 10, 2024

For those younger fans who may not be aware of it, Saban actually used to be the Browns’ defensive coordinator.

Following a one-year tenure at Toledo, the legendary coach joined the Browns as a defensive coordinator under head coach Bill Belichick — yeah, he was a Brown, too.

Saban spent four years on the job, and he was the architect of the best defense in the league in 1994.

Notably, that was Saban’s last stop as an assistant coach in the league.

He took over the Michigan State Spartans from 1995 to 1999, then left to coach the Louisiana State Tigers from 2000-04 and even won his first National Championship before making a brief return to the NFL with the Miami Dolphins (2005-06).

Saban then went back to college to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide, turning them into the most dominant dynasty in history.

There, he won six more National Championships and turned the Crimson Tide into the biggest source of NFL talent to date, including wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, offensive tackle Jedrick Will Jr., and so many more before them.