Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Send Special Message To Their Fans

Browns Send Special Message To Their Fans

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

New Years Eve got off to a rough start for fans of the Cleveland Browns.

Hopes for a division title and the AFC’s top seed disappeared with the Ravens’ beat-down of the Miami Dolphins.

But that doesn’t mean the team’s unlikely 11-5 record earned amid a flurry of injuries is for naught.

And the annual message posted by the Browns social media carries a new meaning as the playoffs loom.

As the clock struck midnight, Cleveland’s social media team posted the usual “Happy New Year” message.

In years past, the Dawg Pound might have had a “Bah! Humbug!” attitude toward such a sentiment.

This time, it seems to carry a more promising, and hopefully prophetic meaning.

Cleveland enters 2024 in unfamiliar territory, having waded through the 2023 season to a fifth seed in the playoffs.

Browns fans will have a hard time remembering when they last debated whether to rest players in a season finale.

If they did, it was probably to save someone for next year, not for a playoff game.

Even in 2021, the Browns had to win their final game in order to set up their wild card victory at Pittsburgh.

And the Happy New Year shows promise of continuing into the 2024 regular season.

Cleveland fans are watching some of Andrew Berry’s draft picks emerge as quality NFL players.

Grant Delpit, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Martin Emerson are earning weekly accolades.

And rookies Dawand Jones and Cedric Tillman will probably start in Kevin Stefanski’s 2024 offense.

With all their core players signed through next season, this looks like the start of a very happy Browns year.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Clears Up Potential Browns Effects Of NFL Week 18

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Graphic Shows Browns Duo Is Making NFL History

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Jets Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Browns CB Greg Newsome II Praises Notable Lions Rookie

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares Thoughts On 'Incredible' Performance From Browns WR

1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

David Njoku Sounds Off On Analyst That Doubted The Browns

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Injured Browns Defender Could Return For The Playoffs

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Flacco #15 looks on in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Flacco Reached Another Milestone In Win Over Jets

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Injury Update On Elijah Moore

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Cavs Fans Had Special Gesture With Browns Star

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Sends Strong Message About The Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

ESPN reporter issues a warning about Browns players

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Analyst Who Predicted Browns Losing Record

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Notes Major Factor That Makes Browns QB Joe Flacco 'Special'

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Apologizes For Bad Browns Projection Before 2023 Season

3 days ago

Former NFL star J.J. Watt

Former NFL Superstar Criticizes NFL Teams For Passing On Browns QB Joe Flacco

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Emulates Legendary QB With Recent Run

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Jets In Week 17

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Jets Matchup On Thursday

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Has As Many Passing TDs This Season As His Former Team

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Special Guest Helped Browns WR Amari Cooper Celebrate Recent Honor

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Status Of Browns WR 'Up In The Air' For Jets Game On Thursday

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Week 17 Game Prediction: Browns vs. Jets

4 days ago

Analyst Clears Up Potential Browns Effects Of NFL Week 18

No more pages to load