Browns Set To Work Out Former Colts RB

Former Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins will reportedly work out for the Cleveland Browns, via insider Aaron Wilson on Twitter.

Wilkins contributed to the Colts’ offense for three seasons, with 1,009 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

He also caught 41 passes for 262 more yards.

But he bounced around practice squads since his 2020 release by the Colts.

There is no report that Cleveland invited any other running backs for a workout.

Cleveland’s second-year running back Jerome Ford injured a hamstring in practice earlier this week.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Ford is “week-to-week.”

Nate McCrary, released last Friday by Cleveland, joined the Green Bay Packers yesterday.

Another former Brown, Kareem Hunt, visited the Indianapolis camp today after a visit with New Orleans yesterday.

D’Ernest Johnson signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars early in free agency.

What It Means To The Browns

Even before Ford’s injury, there was speculation about Cleveland adding another veteran rusher.

And someone of Wilkins’ stature is the type of veteran who fits the bill, more than an established star.

Stefanski told reporters today that most of his starters will play in this week’s exhibition game.

But it seems unlikely that Nick Chubb will see much action.

That leaves plenty of snaps for Demetric Felton, John Kelly, and rookie Hassan Hall.

Wilkins would be little more than an emergency fill-in this week.

But he could give Felton and Kelly a run for the RB3 role if he sticks around.

While with the Colts, Wilkins had some big moments in relief of Marlon Mack.

He averaged 5.8 yards per rush in his first two seasons before fading in 2021.

Cleveland hopes Wilkins can find that groove after his two practice squad seasons.