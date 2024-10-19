Browns Share Hype Video Ahead Of Nick Chubb’s Return

The Cleveland Browns offense has been one of, if not the worst units in the league during the 2024 NFL season as they’ve struggled to string together scoring drives.

Deshaun Watson is at the epicenter of the team’s offensive woes as he can’t push the ball downfield and often chooses to check down to players like David Njoku when the pocket breaks down.

However, Watson isn’t completely to blame as the offensive line’s injuries have made it difficult to hold up in pass protection.

Complicating matters further is the run game has been non-existent as they’ve struggled to create shorter passing downs for Watson.

However, the team is getting a major morale and emotional boost for their Week 7 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals as Nick Chubb is finally ready to make his return to the field after suffering a gruesome knee injury last season.

Ahead of Chubb’s return to the field, the Browns posted a hype video for the star running back via the team’s official X account.

“can’t wait for more moments like this on the horizon.”

In the video, Chubb can be seen taking handoffs and running into the end zone on multiple occasions.

At his peak, Chubb was considered the best pure runner in the league because of his strength, speed and balance after absorbing contact from defenders.

While it’s hard to imagine Chubb being anywhere close to his old self in his first game back, just having him back on the field is a rare joyous moment for a team that hasn’t had too many of them.

