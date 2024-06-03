Browns Share Video Of Deshaun Watson And Nick Chubb Together

The Cleveland Browns took over a different turf on Monday to support their foundation, hosting their 24th annual golf tournament.

While the goal of the tournament is to raise funds for the Cleveland Browns Foundation, the Browns may have raised fans’ hopes of seeing two of the team’s biggest stars together again on the football field for the upcoming season.

The Browns shared a video on the team’s official Twitter account of Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb on the golf course, taking in the action with new teammate Jameis Winston.

In the video, Winston is lining up a putt from less than a yard away before striking the ball.

After the golf ball rims around the cup, Winston immediately stands up and walks away.

The video cuts to Chubb and Watson both laughing.

“He said, ‘Go ahead somebody,'” Watson said about Winston after he missed the close putt.

The video is one of the first times fans have seen both Chubb and Watson together since last season.

Chubb has been away from the field since Week 2 in 2023 as the running back recovers from his second major surgery to repair his left knee.

Meanwhile, Watson – who was injured twice during the 2023 NFL regular season – is rehabbing a shoulder injury that required surgery in November.

Winston signed with the Browns during the offseason, inking a one-year deal worth $4 million to play in Cleveland this season.

Timelines for when Chubb and Watson would return have not been made public.

