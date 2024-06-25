Browns Should Focus On Re-Signing 1 Defender Before Training Camp

Browns GM Andrew Berry has been ahead of the game throughout his tenure with Cleveland, taking calculated risks and finding low-cost, high-reward talent to supplement the roster.

Cleveland has reaped the benefits as its roster has athletes across the spectrum, providing depth at nearly every position.

Staying in front of the burgeoning salaries top athletes are commanding is why Berry should sign linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to an extension now instead of waiting until after the season.

Owusu-Koramoah is entering the final year of his rookie contract, a pact that paid the linebacker just over $6.4 million after being the team’s second-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Signing Owusu-Koramoah now could potentially save the team significantly as opposed to waiting until after the season.

Owusu-Koramoah is primed to have another big season this year, and a multi-year deal worth over $10 million per season is most likely a starting point for the linebacker.

Currently, the top 90 highest-paid defensive players in the NFL will make at least $10 million this season alone, and the top 20 athletes are over $20 million annually.

Allowing Owusu-Koramoah to have another stellar season before signing him as an unrestricted free agent will be a costly venture for the Browns.

Berry has been consistently praised with getting in front of these negotiations and striking lower deals than the future market bears.

Inking a deal with Owusu-Koramoah would be another smart decision for Berry and the Browns, keeping one of the young talents that Cleveland drafted in a Browns’ uniform for the foreseeable future.

