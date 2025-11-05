Browns Sign Former Colts Defender

Despite rumors and reports stating otherwise, the Cleveland Browns didn’t add anybody at the NFL trade deadline.

They only made a minor move, sending backup defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Chicago Bears as part of a draft-pick swap.

However, that doesn’t mean they are done adding to the roster.

The Browns have signed former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Cameron McGrone to their practice squad.

We've signed LB Cameron McGrone to the practice squad 📰 » https://t.co/xE7XrTVxO3 pic.twitter.com/hh5jUDZafF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 5, 2025

With rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger set to miss some time with an injury, the team needed to add depth at the position before its Week 10 game against the New York Jets.

Schwesinger suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 8 against the New England Patriots and is said to be out week to week. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve.

McGrone entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

The Colts then signed him late in the 2022 season.

He re-signed with Indianapolis after last season, but was released in September.

This season, he made four appearances for the Colts, with two tackles.

Of course, he’s not going to be much more than a depth piece for coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defense, and barring a turn of events, chances are he’s not going to take the field often.

Yet, this is a physical game, and a team can never have too much depth at a prime position.

