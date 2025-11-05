Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, November 5, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Sign Former Colts Defender

Browns Sign Former Colts Defender

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Sign Former Colts Defender
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

Despite rumors and reports stating otherwise, the Cleveland Browns didn’t add anybody at the NFL trade deadline.

They only made a minor move, sending backup defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka to the Chicago Bears as part of a draft-pick swap.

However, that doesn’t mean they are done adding to the roster.

The Browns have signed former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Cameron McGrone to their practice squad.

With rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger set to miss some time with an injury, the team needed to add depth at the position before its Week 10 game against the New York Jets.

Schwesinger suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 8 against the New England Patriots and is said to be out week to week. He is not expected to be placed on injured reserve.

McGrone entered the league as a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

The Colts then signed him late in the 2022 season.

He re-signed with Indianapolis after last season, but was released in September.

This season, he made four appearances for the Colts, with two tackles.

Of course, he’s not going to be much more than a depth piece for coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defense, and barring a turn of events, chances are he’s not going to take the field often.

Yet, this is a physical game, and a team can never have too much depth at a prime position.

NEXT:  Browns Given Unflattering Grade For Bears Trade
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation