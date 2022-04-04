Browns Sign Punter Corey Bojorquez

It might not be the earth-shaking “next move” Cleveland Browns fans are waiting for.

But Andrew Berry’s latest signing does fill a big hole in the team’s roster.

Punter Corey Bojorquez will sign with the Browns, according to Scott Petrak of the Chronicle-Telegraph.

Bojorquez kicked the longest punt of the season in 2020 (72 yards) and again in 2021, an 82-yarder.

Browns signing punter Corey Bojorquez. Led NFL in gross punting average in 2020.

He finished the 2020 season with a remarkable 50.8 yards per punt average.

That not only led the league but is also the 4th highest punt average in NFL history.

The former Packer and Bills punter joins Joseph Charleton on the Browns roster.

With a reported 2-year deal, Bojorquez comes in as the prohibitive favorite to win the Browns’ starting job.

Well Travelled For a Top Punter

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots first signed Bojorquez as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

The team hoped to keep Bojorquez on the practice squad to keep some pressure on incumbent Ryan Allen.

But Buffalo claimed the rookie off waivers and he went on to punt for the Bills for 3 seasons.

After his big 2020 season, Bojorquez tested free agency.

New Browns punter Corey Bojorquez had the longest punt in 2020 (72 yards) AND in 2021 (82 yards.)

The Los Angeles Rams signed the big-legged punter, but he was not part of their Super Bowl run.

Instead, the team traded Bojorquez to the Green Bay Packers just before the final cuts of the 2021 season.

Bojorquez boomed his 82-yard punt against the Chicago Bears.

It is the second-longest punt in Packers history and the 19th longest in NFL history.

Browns Land a Thinking Punter

Bojorquez originally committed to playing his college ball at Sacramento State.

But he changed his mind and went to Cerritos Junior College, well known for honing talent for bigger programs.

Ultimately, he turned down offers from a Canadian program and Indiana State to play for New Mexico.

While in Buffalo, Bojorquez showed some smarts to save a game for the Bills.

FINAL 2021 PUNTER RANKINGS 🦵🦿

FINAL 2021 PUNTER RANKINGS

AJ Cole finishes first overall, puts a stamp on his elite season, and sends his team to the playoffs. Logan Cooke is that young superstar to build the team around. Congrats to all on an awesome season!!

During a booth review to see if the Bills had a first down, coach Sean McDermott sent out the field goal team.

When Buffalo was awarded the first down, they could have lost valuable time putting the offense on the field.

But Bojorquez ran up under center and ran a play, spiking the ball and saving valuable seconds.

Bojorquez will try to improve his 0/1/0 passing line while with the Browns.