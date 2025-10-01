Browns Star Is Dealing With An Injury

The Cleveland Browns are heading into their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London after making a quarterback change.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel will be the starter after Joe Flacco turned over the ball eight times in the first four games.

While there is plenty of excitement with a new QB, it’s a bit tempered because a major star is dealing with an injury.

“Browns DE Myles Garrett isn’t expected to practice today because of an ankle injury, per the team,” Daniel Oyefusi wrote on X.

The All-Pro defensive lineman is considered day to day, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Kevin Stefanski said Garrett is "day to day." https://t.co/lR4sHK3EMM — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) October 1, 2025

It doesn’t sound like something that will keep Garrett out of the game, but it’s something worth monitoring because of how vital he is to the success of the defense.

Garrett has four sacks and eight tackles for loss this season, and his teammates have stepped up to allow him even more room to operate.

It’s clear that his new contract hasn’t caused him to rest on his laurels, and the Browns are showing the kind of defensive impact they displayed in 2023, when they had arguably the league’s best defense and won 11 games because of it.

It’s unclear when Garrett injured his ankle, as he played 80 percent of the snaps on defense in the Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions, which is aligned with how much he usually plays.

This shouldn’t cause Browns fans to panic, but it is a minor concern heading into the game in London.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals 2 Major Reasons For Browns' QB Change