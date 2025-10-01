Insider Reveals 2 Major Reasons For Browns’ QB Change

It’s no surprise that the Cleveland Browns have made a quarterback switch ahead of their Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

The surprising part is that, in the grand scheme of things, they had to make it as early as they did.

Cleveland is officially going with Dillon Gabriel over Joe Flacco following a turnover-filled 1-3 start, and one insider recently shared two major reasons for the change.

“Gabriel’s mobility and decision-making will help. Browns high on rookies Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin and Isaiah Bond, who can coalesce with rookie QB,” Jeremy Fowler wrote on X.

-Gabriel's mobility and decision-making will help

Gabriel made more college starts than anyone in history and was adept at taking care of the ball, with just 32 interceptions in 64 games, and he had 33 rushing touchdowns.

Flacco had six interceptions in the first four games and has been regressing noticeably, unable to consistently sustain drives with the passing game.

With how good Cleveland’s defense has been, and how promising Judkins has been in the backfield, the Browns have an opportunity for a reset with a young, mobile quarterback who should be able to manage the offense and let the defense and running game guide the team to wins.

Flacco will remain as the backup for now, with Shedeur Sanders staying as QB 3 on the depth chart.

It’s a shame things didn’t work out better to open the season, but this seems like the right time to make the move.

