Browns Still Waiting On Mac Jones’ Week 6 Status

The Cleveland Browns can return to a .500 record with a victory over the New England Patriots in Week 6.

A win over the AFC East squad can set them in the right direction, considering they have close losses in the first five games.

Their defeats to the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Los Angeles Chargers were by a total of six points.

However, the Browns are not yet sure about the quarterback they will face because Mac Jones‘ status remains questionable.

Mac Jones remains a limited participant in practice. Full report: pic.twitter.com/igjhTmii4X — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 12, 2022

ESPN NFL Nation reporter Mike Reiss tweeted, “Mac Jones remains a limited participant in practice.”

Jones suffered a severe ankle sprain in their Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

He has been participating in their practices but in a limited capacity.

Brian Hoyer played in his absence but was also sidelined by a concussion.

Taking his place was rookie Bailey Zappe, who helped the team to a 29-0 shutout victory against the Detroit Lions.

Several Patriots players also saw limited participation in practice.

Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor are dealing with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Center David Andrews has a problem with his back while running back Damien Harris is nursing a hamstring injury.

Tight end Jonnu Smith is also having some issues with his ankle.

On defense, Lawrence Guy (shoulder), Jonathan Jones (ankle), Raekwon McMillan (thumb), and Jalen Mills (hamstring) all saw limited participation.

DaMarcus Mitchell is also under concussion protocol.

Browns Injury Report For Week 6

Joel Bitonio, Denzel Ward, Ronnie Harrison, Amari Cooper, and Jadeveon Clowney did not practice on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Taven Bryan, Perrion Winfrey, and Myles Garrett had limited participation.

Running back Demetric Felton was a full participant despite nursing a wrist injury.