Browns Fans Get Reminded How Close Team Is To 5-0

By

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are enjoying modest success after Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season.

They have won two games, including their season-opener against former starter Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, their second win came in Week 3 against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, the Browns could have been in a much better position if they had perfected the art of closing games.

FOX Sports NFL tweeted, “The #Browns losses have been by a combined 6 points this season.”

They lost to the New York Jets by one point and the Atlanta Falcons by three.

Their latest game was a two-point defeat at the hand of the Los Angeles Chargers.

They had the game against New York wrapped up, if not for their monumental collapse in the final two minutes.

The Jets scored two touchdowns with Joe Flacco behind center to complete the comeback.

Meanwhile, the Browns held a 20-17 lead against Atlanta with a little less than ten minutes left.

However, Younghoe Koo‘s two field goals gave the Falcons a victory.

Finally, the Browns held a 14-0 advantage against Los Angeles and still lost via a Taylor Bertolet field goal.

 

Who’s To Blame For The Close Losses?

Both sides are accountable for those collapses.

The offense failed to score more points when their opponents were mounting comebacks.

Likewise, the defense could not prevent the other team from marching down the field.

They could also be staring at a 1-4 record if not for Cade York‘s heroics in Week 1.

Fixing those mental lapses will help the Browns do better in their next three games before their bye in Week 9.

They will face the New England Patriots this Sunday and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

The Browns will complete their first cycle of divisional rivals in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

