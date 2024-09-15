Floyd Womack Reveals His Thoughts On If Browns Can Beat Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns have a tough matchup on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars as both teams are looking to avoid falling to 0-2 and falling behind in the loaded AFC.

In his first four years, head coach Kevin Stefanski has never started a season without winning one of the first two games.

Former Browns offensive lineman Floyd Womack recently shared his opinion about the Week 2 matchup and whether or not the Browns are capable of beating Jacksonville to keep that streak alive.

Womack appeared on “The Return With Josh and Maria Cribbs” and said he thinks the Browns can bounce back, telling the hosts, “I just think they have to go back to the drawing board and just go back to the smaller things of not just jumping offsides, lining up right…if you want to keep a good drive going, we can’t hurt ourselves during a drive.”

“If they can clean up the self-inflicted wounds, they’ll be fine,” Womack added.

Do you have faith in the #Browns to bounce back today after the week 1 loss? #DawgPound "If they can clean up the self-inflicted wounds, they'll be fine." -Former Browns OG Floyd Womack pic.twitter.com/KKcB7fNzxx — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) September 15, 2024

The Browns committed 11 penalties in the 33-17 blowout at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 while Deshaun Watson also threw two picks and got sacked six times, many of which were Watson’s fault for either holding the ball too long or sliding right in to pressure.

Cleveland went just 2-for-15 on third downs, so Womack is correct in stating there is plenty of room for improvement when considering all the mistakes they made against Dallas.

The Browns’ schedule eases up after the Jags game as they have battles with the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Washington Commanders.

Womack hit the nail on the head in pointing out how the Browns shot themselves in the foot last week, and if they can clean a few things up, they could find their way back to .500.

