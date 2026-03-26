Browns Taking Close Look At Promising WR Prospect

The Cleveland Browns hold two first-round picks heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, which is an enviable spot to be in. Several other teams around the league have multiple first-rounders, leaving many teams without a first-round selection at all.

Browns fans are hoping for some big things out of their hometown team, and after seeing last year’s draft class pan out, it’s hard not to get excited about which prospects they’re going after. Cleveland has kept things pretty close to the vest thus far, so it’ll be interesting to see who they pursue on draft night.

One thing’s for sure: they’re at least intrigued by former Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion, as they hosted him for a top-30 visit, per analyst Ryan Fowler on X.

“Source: The Cleveland Browns & Las Vegas Raiders will host Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion for a 30 visit,” Fowler said.

Source: The Cleveland Browns & Las Vegas Raiders will host Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion for a 30 visit. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 25, 2026

Concepcion’s name has been thrown out there a lot lately, as fans around the league think he could provide significant value to their team’s offense. The Browns are looking for an infusion of receiving talent outside of Jerry Jeudy, and they can’t rely on Harold Fannir Jr. to be their primary pass-catcher forever.

A player like Concepcion could be just what the doctor ordered for them if the price is right. The No. 24 overall pick could be a good slot to pursue a wideout, and they could use the No. 6 overall pick on a different position, including defensive or offensive line.

He might only be 5’11”, but Concepcion’s speed and athleticism make him an intriguing prospect, one that could receive even more hype if other teams bring him in for top-30 visits. This is a relatively deep wide receiver class, so even if the Browns don’t end up drafting Concepcion, they could go after one of the other prospects that could make a Day 1 impact and help build this offense up.

This team has seen a lot of heartbreak throughout the years, especially after taking some promising players in the draft. There is more optimism surrounding the Browns now than there was a year ago, as the 2025 draft was positive, and there’s reason to believe the 2026 edition will be equally strong.

NEXT:

Tylan Wallace Reacts To Seeing His Browns Locker For First Time