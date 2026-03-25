Tylan Wallace Reacts To Seeing His Browns Locker For First Time

The Cleveland Browns got creative this offseason and carved out over $30 million in cap space by restructuring Deshaun Watson’s contract again. The added flexibility enabled general manager Andrew Berry to cook in free agency, most notably bringing in nearly an entirely new offensive line.

One of the moves that may have gotten lost in the shuffle was the signing of former Baltimore Ravens receiver Tylan Wallace, who will now reunite with his former offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, in Cleveland. Wallace doesn’t solve the team’s wide receiver woes, but he is a solid depth piece who could have some untapped upside and add some explosiveness to an offense that sorely needs it.

On Wednesday, Wallace was officially welcomed home when he saw his new locker for the first time. He had a fitting response when entering the locker room to see where he’ll be spending his days this fall.

“Yeah, that’s sweet. That’ll work,” Wallace said.

"that'll work" 😅 Tylan Wallace saw his locker for the first time after signing pic.twitter.com/DTmRAzDJ7g — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 25, 2026

Wallace’s primary focus will likely be on special teams, as it was in Baltimore. He has just 22 career receptions in five seasons, but he is a weapon as a returner, which will go a long way toward upgrading what was one of the league’s worst special teams units.

The Browns may opt to take a receiver with one of their two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, but there is still very little depth outside of Jerry Jeudy, especially with Elijah Moore recently leaving in free agency. Wallace is only 26, and he has seen a slight increase in his snap count at receiver over the past two years, so it’s not unrealistic to think that trend could continue in Cleveland.

The Browns need weapons wherever they can find them, and having someone familiar with Monken’s system is an added bonus. Fans are not expecting a huge breakout from Wallace, but he is an intriguing talent who could carve out a bigger role than most would anticipate.

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