Browns Trade Is Proving To Be A Steal For Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns made a surprising trade in the first weeks of the season when they moved a former first-round pick. They swapped cornerbacks with the Jacksonville Jaguars, sending Greg Newsome II to Florida in return for Tyson Campbell.

Of course, Newsome was a prime trade candidate entering the season, so the fact that they traded him wasn’t a surprise. However, watching them get a struggling player in return with a long-term contract turned some heads.

Nevertheless, it seems like the Browns had a clear vision for him. And, as shown by Mac Blank, it has worked like a charm.

Campbell’s numbers have been much better since he arrived in Cleveland. He looks like a tailor-made fit for Jim Schwartz’s defensive system.

Tyson Campbell before/after trade to the #Browns (Per PFF) Before(5 gms) After(11 gms)

-19 rec -26 rec

-312yds(81 YAC) -310yds(61 YAC)

-3 TDs -3 TDs

-1 PBU -6 PBUs

-107 rating -81.3 rating pic.twitter.com/pCg8QHek67 — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) December 31, 2025

Campbell gave up 19 catches for 312 yards (81 YAC), three touchdowns, and had one pass breakup and gave up a 107.0 passer rating when targeted in the first five games of the season. Then, in the following eleven games, he’s given up 26 receptions for 310 yards (61 YAC), three touchdowns, and has six pass breakups and a passer rating of 81.3 when targeted.

Granted, the touchdowns are still a bit of a concern. That being said, he’s clearly gotten much better since he arrived in Northeast Ohio.

Sometimes, all a player needs is a change of scenery and to get to a place where he’s valued and appreciated. Tyson Campbell isn’t a superstar or a shutdown cornerback by any means, but he was clearly a better fit at a much more reasonable price for this team than his predecessor.

