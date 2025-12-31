Browns Make Big Announcement About Wyatt Teller

Wyatt Teller has had a very successful career with the Cleveland Browns. However, the veteran guard’s time with the team may have come to an end.

Teller has been dealing with a calf injury for the past month. After being sidelined for three games, he attempted to play in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers but reaggravated the issue and left the contest.

Now, heading into the finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns made a big announcement about Teller, putting him on injured reserve, ending his season.

“We’ve signed C Kingsley Eguakun and placed G Wyatt Teller on injured reserve,” the Browns wrote on X.

Teller can become a free agent this offseason. In the upset win against the Steelers, he returned to the field when the Browns took the final kneel-down snap. It may have been a symbolic gesture to recognize his last home game.

Now, with his Week 18 absence confirmed, it may have been his final appearance with the Browns overall. He has played seven seasons with Cleveland after being traded to them by the Buffalo Bills following his rookie year as a fifth-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 31-year-old has played in 101 games for the Browns, with 94 starts. He was named to the Pro Bowl in three straight seasons from 2021 to 2023.

The Browns could re-sign Teller and have him serve as a mentor for the offensive line going forward. However, based on his injury history and the recent subpar play by the unit, Cleveland could decide it is time to part ways.

He likely would generate some interest on the market, perhaps from a contender looking for veteran depth, while the Browns could turn to the 2026 NFL Draft to find his replacement.

