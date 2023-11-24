Browns Nation

Browns Troll Steelers With Thanksgiving ‘Tradition’

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns currently have bragging rights over the Pittsburgh Steelers, at least until they meet again.

Of course, they have split the season series — at least for now — but Jim Schwartz’s defense has utterly dominated Mike Tomlin’s team in both of their meetings.

Deshaun Watson’s rust and reckless decisions cost the Browns a regular-season sweep, but they managed to get the job done with Dorian Thompson-Robinson behind center.

That’s why the Browns made the most of the chance to troll their lifelong foes, taking to Twitter to post a picture of Myles Garrett sacking QB Kenny Pickett, captioned: “that after-dinner nap hits hard every year.”

Needless to say, that didn’t sit well with some Steelers fans, who didn’t hesitate to talk about their history and whatnot, but that didn’t change the fact that Garrett got their QB and shoved him to the ground.

It’s a joke, and we’re thankful for that.

Also, the Browns are higher than the Steelers in the standings, and they still have a legit shot to win the AFC North, whereas Tomlin’s team is going to have an uphill battle trying to get back to the top.

The Steelers took a step in the right direction with their decision to part ways with OC Matt Canada, that’s for sure.

That’s what losing to this Browns defense can do to a team’s offense, and you better believe this unit cannot wait to play them again right now, especially if it’s in the playoffs.

