Browns Try 3 Athletes At LT Position In Practice

Before the start of the team’s season-opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland scratched veteran tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. from the lineup as both players did not appear ready to make their 2024 regular season debuts.

James Hudson III took over the left tackle spot during the game, and the offensive lineman – and the line in general – struggled as the Cowboys pressured Cleveland’s quarterback Deshaun Watson on seemingly every play.

Ahead of this week’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland is looking at its option and potentially ready to make a change.

Analyst Jeff Schudel shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that three players were practicing the left tackle position ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

“James Hudson (66), Jedrick Wills (71) and Jack Conklin (78) all went through drills at left tackle during Browns practice Thursday,” Schudel captioned his video from the practice.

James Hudson (66), Jedrick Wills (71) and Jack Conklin (78) all went through drills at left tackle during #Browns practice Thursday. pic.twitter.com/SzoNg4x9fu — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) September 12, 2024

Both Conklin and Wills have been limited participants in practice this week while Hudson does not appear on the Browns’ injury report list ahead of Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.

Conklin and Wills are recovering from knee injuries that ended their 2023 campaigns, and neither have appeared in a preseason nor regular season contest.

Wills did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, and his appearance in Thursday’s practice is encouraging that he may soon be available to return.

Hudson is a fourth-round selection the Browns made in the 2021 NFL Draft, and he’s started 15 of the 46 games since entering the league.

The 6-foot-5 athlete played on every offensive snap for the Browns last week.

