Browns Turns Heads With Big Shedeur Sanders Move

Training camp has become a proving ground for unexpected storylines, and Shedeur Sanders has authored one of the most surprising chapters in Cleveland.

The rookie QB entered camp sitting fourth on the depth chart. Now he finds himself preparing to start Friday’s preseason opener against Carolina.

The dramatic shift caught many off guard, especially considering Sanders has barely worked with the first-team offense during camp sessions.

“The Browns are expected to start Shedeur Sanders at QB on Friday night vs. the Panthers, per Mary Kay Cabot. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are both dealing with injuries,” insider Ari Meirov noted.

Sanders gets this opportunity largely due to circumstance rather than merit. Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel are both nursing hamstring injuries.

Veteran Joe Flacco likely won’t see action Friday. Tyler Huntley was recently added for depth but needs time to learn the system.

That leaves Sanders as the healthiest option available for meaningful snaps.

The fifth-round pick from Colorado has spent most of camp working with backups and scout team units.

His limited exposure to the starting offense makes Friday’s assignment even more challenging. However, coaches have noticed his composure and maturity throughout the early weeks of camp.

Friday’s matchup won’t feature established stars like Myles Garrett, Jerry Jeudy, or Denzel Ward. Those players typically sit out the first preseason game.

But Sanders still gets a valuable chance to show what he can do under stadium lights.

He’s expected to handle the first half before Huntley takes over in the second half. For Sanders, this represents more than just another preseason appearance.

Once projected as a potential first-round selection, he slipped to Day 3 of the draft.

Now he has a national platform to remind everyone why he was considered an elite talent coming out of Colorado.

If Coach Prime shows up to watch, he’ll witness his son trying to seize a moment that could reshape his NFL trajectory.

