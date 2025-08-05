Browns Waive Veteran WR Ahead Of Preseason Game

The Cleveland Browns continue refining their wide receiver depth chart as training camp progresses.

The team made a notable roster move Tuesday by waiving veteran Michael Woods II from injured reserve following a broken hand injury sustained early in camp.

Despite the move, the Browns plan to retain Woods through an injury settlement process. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot provided details on the team’s strategy.

“Browns have waived Mike Woods II (broken hand) from injured reserve and will reach an injury settlement with him. The plan is to bring him back and put him on the practice squad as soon as the waiting period is over, source says,” Cabot noted.

Woods, a sixth-round selection from Oklahoma in 2022, has endured a series of setbacks since joining Cleveland.

He appeared in only five games last season, recording seven catches for 65 yards.

His 2023 campaign ended before it started when he tore his Achilles during offseason workouts with Deshaun Watson.

The latest injury occurred on the opening day of camp, marking another frustrating chapter for the young receiver.

However, the waiver appears largely procedural given the team’s intention to bring him back.

Woods brings versatility and toughness that wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea has praised in the past. His ability to line up in multiple positions remains valuable to Cleveland’s offensive plans.

The receiver competition has intensified with Jerry Jeudy established as the top option. Cedric Tillman, Diontae Johnson, DeAndre Carter, Jamari Thrash, and others are competing for the remaining spots on the depth chart.

A healthy return could position Woods for a practice squad role, providing experienced depth to a developing receiver group that values his familiarity with the system.

