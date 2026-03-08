Browns Urged To Add ‘Electric’ WR In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns have very little to offer at wide receiver outside of Jerry Jeudy, and if new head coach Todd Monken is going to turn around the league’s lowest-scoring offense over the last two years, he is going to need some help. Jamari Thrash and Malachi Corley have already been retained for next season and could be primed for a breakout, but many fans and media members are desperate to see this front office go big-game hunting for some weapons.

The draft was looking as if it was going to be the only way for the Browns to upgrade the WR room, but after clearing $36 million in cap space by restructuring Deshaun Watson’s contract, GM Andrew Berry now has a little room to breathe. The much-needed cap space now opens up the possibility of being more aggressive in free agency or trades, which is why the team was recently urged to sign one exciting wide receiver coming off a stellar campaign.

During a recent episode of The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Garrett Bush spoke about how he’d love to see the Browns bring in former Seattle Seahawks receiver and returner Rashid Shaheed.

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, Shaheed is ready to cash in as a free agent at the ripe age of 27.

“We know that our defense is loaded. We need to get some weapons. This guy’s speed, can get deep, is a dude that has electric speed, I’m all for it,” Bush said.

The Seahawks have a ton of free agents and plenty of cap space, but there will inevitably be some players they are unable to retain. Shaheed could fit that bill and shouldn’t have any shortage of suitors on the open market due to his explosiveness as a deep threat and on special teams.

The offensive line is going to be the biggest priority in free agency, but receiver is a close second. The Browns haven’t had a deep threat like Shaheed in years, and it’s fair to expect him to land a contract somewhere in the neighborhood of a $12-14 million AAV.

It would be ideal if the Browns were able to land an exciting receiver in the draft and bring in another via trade or free agency.

Shaheed would be a great addition to help out Shedeur Sanders, or whoever else is under center, as someone who can spread the field vertically in a way the team hasn’t had since maybe Josh Gordon over a decade ago.

