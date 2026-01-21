Browns Urged To Avoid 2 Candidates In Coaching Search

The Cleveland Browns need to be smart when choosing their next head coach, and they cannot focus solely on next season. Instead, they have to be thinking about a long-term future and who can lead them for decades.

That is according to Tony Rizzo, who spoke about the team’s hunt for a new HC on ESPN Cleveland. He gave a tip of his cap to Sean McDermott and Mike McCarthy, but said none of them fit the bill for the Browns. Instead, Rizzo is looking for a younger candidate who can guide the team for more than 10 years.

He is okay with the Browns experiencing “growing pains” as long as the “potential” for extended success is there.

“The guy you don’t want here in Cleveland—I would say McDermott. I would also add [Mike McCarthy], and I have nothing against Coach McCarthy. I don’t think that’s the future. I want somebody young who can be here for a decade. I could live with the growing pains if the payoff is what I think it is—if the potential is there,” Rizzo said.

When the offseason began, many fans were split down the middle over what they wanted in a new head coach. Some people were determined that the Browns sign a proven, experienced coach who had years of playoff wins under their belt.

Meanwhile, others were okay with Cleveland acquiring a coach who hasn’t been in that position before. They were willing to exchange experience for a young, fresh mind who could lead a brand-new, exciting generation of Browns football.

If the Browns are listening to Rizzo and that camp of fans, they will continue to look at contenders such as Grant Udinski and Nate Scheelhaase. Others, such as McCarthy, McDermott, and even defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, might not have the sort of future that will keep them in Cleveland for years and years.

This moment could be a pivot point for the Browns. That means it is time to turn a page, clear the slate, and start something new.

If that’s the case, youth might be a determining factor in Cleveland’s quest for a new head coach.

