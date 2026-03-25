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Browns Urged To Consider Key Position With Top Pick

Brandon Marcus
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Browns Urged To Consider Key Position With Top Pick
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

 

If the Cleveland Browns want to get a new left tackle in the upcoming NFL draft, they may have to get one early in the draft.

Reporting for Cleveland.com, Jimmy Watkins listed the reasons why the Browns have to seriously consider going for a left tackle with their No. 6 draft pick.

According to him, history shows that if they want a long-term solution at the position, they must target one early.

“Since 2000, 29 left tackle prospects have become multiple-time Pro Bowlers. I’m just using that as a quick baseline for, ‘Hey, can you be a long-term answer at this position?’ 19 of those 29 prospects were drafted in the first round. Nine were drafted in the top 6, where the Browns are picking in next month’s draft. The average draft pick slot of a first-round pick is 9.9, so I say that to combat the idea of ‘What if the Browns don’t see a fit at 6?’ Modern history tells us that if you’re going to want an answer at this position, you’re going to draft high. If you want a left tackle, you might want to get comfortable with reaching for a guy like that, then swinging back to get a receiver. History tells us that the left tackle prospects that hit are drafted early,” Watkins said.

The Browns will have no shortage of options if they decide to target an offensive tackle with the No. 6 overall pick. While Monroe Freeling of Georgia has received the most attention, he is far from the only viable choice.

Recent NFL history shows that left tackles can quickly become cornerstone players for their franchises. However, not every highly drafted tackle develops into a long-term solution, which adds another layer of risk to the decision.

If Cleveland does prioritize a left tackle, the challenge will not just be selecting the position. It will be identifying the right player who fits their system, meets their needs, and can deliver both immediate and long-term value.

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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon Marcus
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Brandon has been enjoying sports since before he knew his ABCs. A product of too many comic books and cartoons, he finds [...]

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