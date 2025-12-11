Browns Nation

Thursday, December 11, 2025
Insider Clears The Air On Tension Between Shedeur Sanders, Kevin Stefanski

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

Ever since the Cleveland Browns lost to the Tennessee Titans in Week 14, there have been more and more rumors circulating about Kevin Stefanski’s distrust of Shedeur Sanders. A narrative has been pushed about Stefanski not believing in Sanders enough to have him out there for the failed two-point conversion, and many believe he’s actively rooting against the young QB.

Sanders didn’t get a chance to start until Week 12, waiting behind Dillon Gabriel to finally get his opportunity to showcase what he can do at the next level. Fans and analysts were calling for him to start earlier than he did, again, blaming Stefanski for holding him back.

Reporter Mary Kay Cabot tried to combat these rumors in a recent segment of “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” backing up Stefanski’s approach to this point.

“For the narrative that’s out there that Stefanski has tried to sabotage him and that he doesn’t like him, no. The reason why Shedeur has learned as quickly as he has is because of all the extra time Stefanski has spent with him in that office,” Cabot said.

In Cabot’s eyes, Stefanski has been one of Sanders’ biggest allies above everything else. He might not have given him the keys to the offense right away, but with the amount of work they’re putting in now, Cabot is convinced that Stefanski has his best interests in mind.

It will be interesting to see how the Browns navigate the quarterback position moving forward. A lot of it will presumably hinge on how Sanders plays over the final games of the season.

With rumors of Stefanski getting fired after this year wraps up, it could be a new opportunity for Sanders to learn from a new coach in 2026 and perform even better in a new season.

Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the

Browns Nation