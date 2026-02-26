Familiar Name Reemerges As Browns WR Trade Possibility

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry can be a persistent person, and that may pay off for his team. With the offseason in full swing, Berry is thinking of moves he can make that will put the Browns in a much better position next year. He might be going back to old potential trade talks that never panned out and seeing if they can work this time.

Speaking to Cleveland.com, Jared Mueller stated that Berry is still interested in wide receiver Chris Olave, whom he wanted to trade for last year.

“One of the things about Andrew Berry is you can always look at what he tried to do, and he’s going to try to do it again. Last trade deadline, Chris Olave was a player that he looked at. What I’m told is that conversations have continued,” Mueller said.

Berry has shown that he is the sort of GM who will come back to an idea that he thinks is viable, such as when he focused on getting Jerry Jeudy. Therefore, the idea of him trying to trade for Olave, even though he has before, isn’t far-fetched. But things have changed since the last time Berry wanted him.

With Jeudy having problems last season, it’s not surprising that the Browns are still looking for their ideal WR1 option. Olave’s name has come up in trade rumors with a few teams, which means Berry isn’t the only one with him on the mind.

But if Berry is serious about Olave, he has to consider the asking price. Unlike last time, he is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026. Any trade for Olave would probably come with an extension attached.

How many picks would the Browns be comfortable giving up to get him? Berry has to consider that because he has a few problems to fix this offseason. Last year, Olave recorded 100 receptions, 1,163 yards, and nine touchdowns.

Berry has long been intrigued by him, and now might be his best chance to move forward on getting him.

