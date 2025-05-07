Browns Urged To Pursue Recently Released WR

There were many holes in the Cleveland Browns’ offense en route to averaging an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game in 2024, but with free agency and the draft now in the rearview mirror, there are now plenty of new pieces in place to make sure the offense isn’t quite that bad in 2025.

However, one area where the team didn’t make any notable additions is the wide receiver spot, which is why some are urging the Browns to pursue one recently released wide receiver.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared on X Wednesday morning that the Jacksonville Jaguars released veteran WR Gabe Davis, to which Jeff Lloyd of The Orange And Brown Report responded that Cleveland should explore a Davis signing.

“It shouldn’t cost much and without drafting a WR I’m fine with Clev pursuing this. Was rumored interest last year before Jags went nuts with the offer,” Lloyd wrote on X.

Jacksonville signed Davis to a big three-year, $39 million deal last offseason, which lasted a total of 14 months before he was released on Wednesday following a disappointing and injury-riddled debut season down south.

As a post-June 1st cap casualty, Jacksonville will absorb a $5.7 million dead cap hit as opposed to the $20.3 million hit the team would have to eat if they didn’t wait until June 1st.

While Davis only caught 20 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns in ten games last season before tearing his meniscus, he still just turned 26 and would provide an element to the Browns offense that it currently doesn’t have.

Diontae Johnson is the only acquisition the front office has made for the WR room, and he proved last season he cannot be relied upon, which is why he got just a one-year deal for the veteran minimum.

Davis to the Browns could be great for both sides and make whoever the starting quarterback is much more comfortable, as long as the Browns are getting the Davis who tore it up with the Buffalo Bills prior to last season.

