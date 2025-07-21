Browns Urged To Sign Former RB

The Cleveland Browns need to have a new plan at running back.

Rookie Quinshon Judkins could face an NFL suspension after being arrested this offseason.

The second-round pick from the 2025 NFL Draft was projected to be the team’s primary ball-carrier, so this is a big issue heading into training camp.

That’s why Browns analyst Mac Blank believes they should look to bring back D’Ernest Johnson.

If Judkins is suspended for 5 games or more (likely) #Browns should add to the RB room- and theres a cheap vet available thats knows this run scheme very well #DawgPound

Johnson is familiar with the run scheme, so he would be a plug-and-play option, not to mention a veteran to lean on.

He played his first four NFL seasons for the Browns, with 738 rushing yards on 141 attempts.

Then again, the Browns may already have more than enough depth to get by without Judkins.

Veteran Jerome Ford should be better now that the team has gone back to its preferred blocking scheme, and knowing that he was projected to be a backup, he could be extremely motivated to prove his worth.

Fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson is a big play waiting to happen on every carry, and he could make the most of the opportunity to prove that he can also be a star and a primary ball-carrier in the NFL.

Judkins is a potential star, and possibly not having him for one-third of his first season is far from ideal. He also reportedly has yet to sign his rookie contract.

But if the passing game also manages to keep the chains moving, the Browns should fare just fine on the ground.

