Browns Veteran Blasts 49ers WR With Unfiltered Rant

During the Cleveland Browns’ 26–8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, defensive tackle Maliek Collins suffered a knee injury and had to be carted off the field.

What happened next is what set defensive tackle Shelby Harris off after the game. While Collins was still down, 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings got into a heated exchange with several Browns defenders.

According to Harris, Jennings crossed a line with his trash talk by making it personal, and Harris said after the game that Jennings deserved to be “punched in the jaw.”

“He’s a h**. I see why he got punched in the nuts. He says some things that you should not say to another man. I don’t respect you cuz you say that and then run behind your O-line. I’m surprised no one punched him in the jaw yet,” Harris said.

When Maliek Collins went down with injury, there were words exchanged between 49ers WR Jauan Jennings and some guys on the #Browns defense. Apparently Jennings took things to personal level. The Browns didn't appreciate it by any means as Shelby Harris made clear after the game. pic.twitter.com/NWL27XUypU — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 30, 2025

Browns Face Major Setback If Collins Misses Time

Collins had been playing at an All-Pro level this season, and a major injury would be a big blow to the Browns’ defense. He already has a career-high 6.5 sacks and has become one of the most important parts of the team’s pass-rush.

His dominance in the interior of the line has also helped pave the way for Myles Garrett to have the best season of his career, as Garrett also recorded his 19th sack of the season in Sunday’s loss.

Collins has also been important to the development of young defensive tackle Mason Graham. If Collins has to miss significant time, second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. and Shelby Harris are likely to see more playing time.

While a lot of things have gone wrong for the Browns this season, the defensive line was one of the consistent bright spots and is considered by many analysts to be the best in the league.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Shedeur Sanders Question After Loss To 49ers