Kevin Stefanski Shuts Down Shedeur Sanders Question After Loss To 49ers

The Cleveland Browns fell 26-8 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Shedeur Sanders’ first start in front of the home crowd.

Sanders had a chance to make franchise history as the first Browns quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win his first two starts, but too many things went wrong for the team.

Sanders was efficient, completing 16 of 25 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown, but the Browns couldn’t overcome a game filled with mistakes and injuries.

The offensive line was in constant flux throughout the entire day. Jack Conklin suffered a concussion and did not return, Ethan Pocic left early with a leg injury but later returned, and Wyatt Teller rotated with Teven Jenkins throughout the game.

Afterward, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked whether Sanders would remain the starter.

He quickly shut down any speculation about his plans at the position for next week’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

“I’m not going to get into all of that other than to say we all just have to play better,” Stefanski said.

Browns Should Stick With Sanders

With five games remaining, it still makes sense to keep Shedeur Sanders on the field and get a clearer evaluation of his potential. It’s difficult to assess a young quarterback when the team struggles as much as the Browns did on Sunday.

Ideally, a rookie quarterback should have opportunities to make plays in situations where the game is still competitive, not when it’s already out of reach. Sanders did have some mistakes in the game of missed reads, but still played well enough to warrant more playing time.

Starting Dillon Gabriel next week against the Titans wouldn’t offer much insight into whether the Browns have their franchise quarterback. Gabriel has already started six games this season, and it’s clear he has physical limitations at the position.

