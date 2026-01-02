Browns Veteran Gets Named To ESPN’s All Pro Team

The Cleveland Browns have had a season filled with frustration and unmet expectations, but even in a difficult year, true greatness still rises above the noise. One Browns veteran has not only exceeded expectations but has delivered one of the most dominant individual performances the league has seen in years.

That player is Myles Garrett.

According to ESPN, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was named to ESPN’s All Pro Team for the 2025 season.

The selection was made by Bill Barnwell, who left no doubt about the decision.

“The easiest pick on the entire roster. We’ll see if Garrett sets the single season sack record against the Bengals next week, but even if he doesn’t get there, we’re witnessing one of the great seasons in NFL history by a defender at any position. Garrett’s going to lead the league in just about every meaningful pass rush category, especially after we adjust for the fact the Browns have faced the third fewest pass attempts of any defense this season. He has thrown in 12 tackles for loss against the run, second most behind Maxx Crosby,” Barnwell wrote.

Garrett enters the final week of the regular season with 22 sacks and remains one sack away from breaking the NFL single-season sack record. But as Barnwell pointed out, the raw numbers only tell part of the story. The Browns have faced one of the lowest volumes of pass attempts in the league, which means Garrett has been producing elite results with fewer opportunities than most edge rushers.

That efficiency is what separates great seasons from historic ones.

Garrett has also been a force against the run, recording 12 tackles for loss and impacting games even when opponents attempt to avoid him entirely.

For the Browns, Garrett has been the constant in a year defined by instability. While questions swirl about coaching, quarterback direction, and roster construction, Garrett continues to set the standard for preparation, effort, and performance.

Regardless of whether he reaches the sack record in the season finale, Garrett’s place in the conversation is already secure. This was not just a good season. It was a great season defined by efficiency, disruption, and consistency.

ESPN’s All Pro nod simply puts a stamp on what has been obvious in Cleveland all year.

Garrett delivered a season that will be remembered long after the standings are forgotten.

