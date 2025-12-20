Browns Veteran Has Likely Played His Last Game With Team

The Cleveland Browns have largely been a heavy run-first team under head coach Kevin Stefanski. Stefanski prefers to establish the run so he can open up the passing game, and he’s largely been able to accomplish it behind strong offensive line play.

For years, Cleveland had one of the best offensive line units in the NFL, but that has come apart recently due to injuries to key starters. Health has been a struggle for the Browns in general, but not having their offensive line intact has essentially derailed the offense.

Quinshon Judkins looks the part of a workhorse running back, but the lack of blocking up front has prevented him from ripping off long runs. For example, Jack Conklin being in and out of the lineup due to injury has hampered the offense.

Unfortunately, the hits keep coming for Conklin as he was recently placed on injured reserve. With only three games remaining in the 2025 NFL season, Conklin will be out for the remainder of the year.

While Conklin has yet to make a decision on his future, he likely will leave the team in free agency in 2026.

Probably the last we’ll hear of Hack Conklin. Solid player when healthy but his stretch here injury wise has been brutal https://t.co/9KCoZYLh3E — Jeff-LJ-Lloyd (@Jeff_LJ_Lloyd) December 20, 2025

Conklin established himself as one of the best tackles in the league during his time with the Tennessee Titans, so when he signed with the Browns, it was considered a major move for the team. Conklin was named First-Team All-Pro in his first season with Cleveland, but since then, it has gone downhill.

An ACL tear in 2023 may have ultimately setback Conklin’s career as he has not been the same player since.

If this is the end for Conklin in a Browns jersey, it’s unfortunate that it had to end with him on injured reserve.

