Browns Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead Of Bills Game

The Cleveland Browns don’t have much to play for except 2026 NFL Draft positioning, given their paltry 3-11 record. The Browns have looked competitive in certain weeks, but the offense remains a massive issue that needs fixing this offseason.

Cleveland is set to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, a lopsided affair that will surely end in another loss. Unlike the Browns, the Bills are a bona fide Super Bowl contender who has the inside track to winning the AFC.

With only three games remaining in the 2025 NFL season, the Browns need to shift their focus towards identifying talent to build around long-term. Shedeur Sanders has looked shaky since being named the team’s starter, so quarterback is an obvious place to start, either in free agency or the draft.

Meanwhile, the offensive line could also use a revamp, as several of their older stalwart players are on the way out. Players like Jack Conklin have held up the line for years, though he has dealt with his fair share of injuries.

Ahead of the Bills game, the team announced several roster decisions, including Conklin’s move to injured reserve via the Browns’ official X account.

“We’ve signed S Christopher Edmonds to the active roster and placed T Jack Conklin on injured reserve. We’ve also elevated DT Keith Cooper Jr. and DT Maurice Hurst II from the practice squad.”

Conklin started eight games this season but will now miss the remainder of the year while Christopher Edmunds gets a chance to earn some snaps.

Meanwhile, Keith Cooper Jr. and Maurice Hurst will serve as valuable depth along the defensive line against a Buffalo team that loves to run the football.

It might be another rough showing for the Browns, but fans already understand the position the team is in.

