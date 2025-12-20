Browns Nation

Login

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Saturday, December 20, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead Of Bills Game

Browns Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead Of Bills Game

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead Of Bills Game
(Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns don’t have much to play for except 2026 NFL Draft positioning, given their paltry 3-11 record. The Browns have looked competitive in certain weeks, but the offense remains a massive issue that needs fixing this offseason.

Cleveland is set to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, a lopsided affair that will surely end in another loss. Unlike the Browns, the Bills are a bona fide Super Bowl contender who has the inside track to winning the AFC.

With only three games remaining in the 2025 NFL season, the Browns need to shift their focus towards identifying talent to build around long-term. Shedeur Sanders has looked shaky since being named the team’s starter, so quarterback is an obvious place to start, either in free agency or the draft.

Meanwhile, the offensive line could also use a revamp, as several of their older stalwart players are on the way out. Players like Jack Conklin have held up the line for years, though he has dealt with his fair share of injuries.

Ahead of the Bills game, the team announced several roster decisions, including Conklin’s move to injured reserve via the Browns’ official X account.

“We’ve signed S Christopher Edmonds to the active roster and placed T Jack Conklin on injured reserve. We’ve also elevated DT Keith Cooper Jr. and DT Maurice Hurst II from the practice squad.”

Conklin started eight games this season but will now miss the remainder of the year while Christopher Edmunds gets a chance to earn some snaps.

Meanwhile, Keith Cooper Jr. and Maurice Hurst will serve as valuable depth along the defensive line against a Buffalo team that loves to run the football.

It might be another rough showing for the Browns, but fans already understand the position the team is in.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Major Update About Kevin Stefanski's Future
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation