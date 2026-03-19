Insider Is Not Buying Rumored Browns Draft Pick At No. 6

The Cleveland Browns have significant draft picks waiting for them next month, and they know they could be franchise-changing. That means they have to be very careful and strategic in their choices, and they cannot use their picks on just anyone.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi was asked about Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor.

Proctor has been a name floating around Cleveland for a while, and while Grossi does see him getting picked early in the draft, he doesn’t think the Browns will use their No. 6 selection on him.

“What’s the consensus [for Kadyn Proctor]? Anywhere from 28 to 20, in the 20s. Can he go higher than that? Yes. But to go at 6? I’m not buying that. Would the Browns be interested in Proctor? I’d put him in the conversation, but not at 6. I’m not buying that,” Grossi said.

Could the Browns really take Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor as high as no. 6 overall? FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/yixzvVnh2w pic.twitter.com/trEwoX0GLN — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 19, 2026

Proctor brings plenty of intrigue as a draft prospect. He has the size and physical tools to develop into a high-level starter, and some believe he could emerge as one of the more impactful rookies in the right situation.

Proctor has spent the past three seasons at Alabama, but there are questions about his development. Some evaluators feel he has not progressed as quickly as expected, which adds a layer of risk to his projection.

Still, teams are often willing to bet on upside, especially with offensive linemen. The Cleveland Browns could be one of those teams. However, using the No. 6 overall pick on Proctor may feel like too much of a gamble given their current needs.

Instead, Cleveland may prefer players who offer a more immediate impact, such as Carnell Tate or Monroe Freeling.

That said, Proctor should not be ruled out entirely. If the first round unfolds unpredictably and the Browns find themselves without their preferred options at No. 24, they could pivot and consider him.

If that scenario plays out, Proctor could still find himself in Cleveland’s plans.

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Analyst Gives Verdict On Browns’ Offseason Moves