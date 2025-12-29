Steelers Radio Host Takes Jab At Browns After Win Over Steelers

The Cleveland Browns spoiled the Pittsburgh Steelers’ AFC North-clinching party on Sunday. The Browns won a game that hurt their draft position but helped their morale.

More than that, they proved to be better than what their record showed, even if it was a little too late. With that in mind, Steelers radio host Pat Costello took a big shot at the organization.

Following the win, a clearly disgruntled Costello sarcastically congratulated the Browns for no longer being the most incompetent franchise in football. He added that the distinction now belongs to the Las Vegas Raiders.

A big congratulations to the Cleveland Browns. No longer are they the most incompetent organization in the NFL, that honor now goes to the Raiders.@PatCostello20 | @ESPNCleveland @ESPNLasVegas pic.twitter.com/p8ivEwcptL — UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio (@UnSportsESPN) December 29, 2025

Of course, there is no love lost between the Browns and the Steelers, so it’s easy to understand where he’s coming from. That being said, perhaps he could be more critical of his own team. If they were as superior as they claimed to be, they shouldn’t have had that much trouble moving the chains and winning the game.

The Browns aren’t going to make the playoffs, but they surely take pride in playing spoiler. They will now close out the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, with Myles Garrett looking to make history by setting a new single-season sacks record.

Other than that, there will be nothing else to play for but pride. The Steelers, on the other hand, will have to go against the Baltimore Ravens in a winner-take-all game.

It’s easy to understand why that might bother Costello and other Steelers pundits. Even so, he should probably direct that criticism toward his own team.

