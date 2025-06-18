Browns Veteran Named As ‘Make-Or-Break’ Player This Season

The Cleveland Browns need to think about the future, and the only way to do so is by focusing on the present.

This season will help them determine the best course of action in the 2026 NFL Draft, and with two first-round picks, they can’t afford to miss.

Most people have focused on the current quarterback battle, and rightfully so.

However, the Browns also need to be sure that whoever is at quarterback will have someone to protect his blind side.

That’s why Dalton Wasserman of PFF named an offensive lineman as Cleveland’s “make or break” player this season.

“T Dawand Jones,” Wasserman wrote. “Four of the five projected starters on the Browns’ offensive line will be at least 30 years old when the 2025 season starts. The only exception is Dawand Jones, who could be the team’s starting left tackle. Veteran Cornelius Lucas could fill in if Jones is either injured or ineffective again, but the Browns desperately need young talent to emerge on their offensive line, and Jones is the most likely incumbent candidate.”

Jones has looked quite good this offseason, and he played well in limited snaps last season.

His physical traits and talent aren’t in doubt, but he’s sustained two season-ending injuries in as many years in the league, and that’s a concern.

The Browns desperately need him to pan out.

The Browns’ offense struggled with Deshaun Watson at quarterback, but, to be fair, the offensive line didn’t do him any favors.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case for whoever starts in Week 1 and beyond.

