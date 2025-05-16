Quinshon Judkins’ NFL Comparison Will Excite Browns Fans

This offseason brought a tough reality for the Cleveland Browns: they’re likely moving on from a franchise great.

While not formally announced, the signs point clearly to the Nick Chubb era reaching its conclusion.

Injuries and recent struggles have signaled a change of guard in the backfield.

With Quinshon Judkins stepping in, fresh excitement surrounds the position.

His powerful running style suggests he could carry forward the legacy Chubb established.

A recent comparison from NFL insider John Daigle will certainly capture Browns fans’ attention.

“Quinshon Judkins is Nick Chubb. Cleveland clearly has a type. With Judkins checking it at 6 foot, 221 pounds, ran a 4.48 40 time at the Combine, and benched 225 pounds, 24 times in front of everyone. He had 16 touchdowns in all three collegiate seasons, not to mention 290-plus touches at 19 and 20 years old. This is just Nick Chubb all over again,” Daigle said.

The Cleveland Browns surprised many when they used their second-round pick on Ohio State running back Judkins.

Another unexpected move followed when they selected Dylan Sampson in the fourth round.

With two new backs joining the roster, questions intensified about Chubb’s future with the team.

Attention now centers on Judkins, who appears to be emerging as the favorite for the starting role.

After his electric 2024 season with the Buckeyes, fans anticipate his impact in a Browns uniform.

Judkins formed a thrilling partnership with TreVeyon Henderson in college, playing a crucial role in bringing a national championship back to Columbus.

Now he prepares to elevate the Cleveland offense with a similar impact.

