Browns Veteran Tabbed As ‘Name To Watch’ At Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns are likely to make some more moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

However, according to multiple reports, they’re more likely to be buyers than sellers.

Despite the team’s losing record, they’re not looking to blow up the roster.

If anything, they want to keep adding young talent and players who are on long-term contracts.

Of course, that doesn’t mean they won’t part ways with any of their veterans.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer, David Njoku is a name to watch for the Browns.

“The Browns aren’t aggressively working the phones to sell off pieces, but tight end David Njoku looks like a name to watch, if Cleveland gets a firm offer and Njoku signs off on the idea—the team would want to do right by him. That said, this is another team that wants to support its young quarterback, for reasons different than Tennessee’s. In this case, it’d be to get as clean a read on them as possible ahead of 2026,” Breer wrote.

Njoku has been tangled up in trade rumors for quite a while now.

The Browns have been vocal about their desire to keep him, and Njoku has also said all the right things about wanting to stay in Cleveland for the long run.

Then again, with rookie Harold Fannin Jr. emerging as a young star and the lack of a contract extension, it might make sense for both parties to go their separate ways.

Losing Njoku would be a big blow to the Browns’ already-decimated receiving corps, as he’s one of the few reliable and consistent options on the team.

Still, if they get the right offer, it would almost be a disservice to him and to the team not to make the most of his trade value instead of just letting him walk away in free agency.

Njoku is a beloved and respected veteran in the locker room, but he may have played his last snap for the Browns.

