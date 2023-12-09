Browns Nation

Browns Waive Veteran QB

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Kevin Stefanski still hasn’t named his starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Jaguars.

But Cleveland Browns fans can rule out one dark horse candidate.

Cleveland announced a flurry of roster moves this afternoon, including Joe Flacco’s elevation from the practice squad.

They also activated CB Cameron Mitchell from injured reserve, which means they had to cut someone to make room.

And backup quarterback P.J. Walker is the player who will hit the waiver wire.

It is likely that Walker clears waivers and accepts a practice squad position with the Browns.

But with the current quarterback injury situation across the NFL, it is not a guarantee that he’ll go unclaimed.

Any team that claims Walker has to keep him on their 53-man roster for at least three weeks.

Walker is officially 1-1 as a Cleveland Browns quarterback this season.

But he should get at least a “save” for his Week 7 effort in early relief of Deshaun Watson.

The fourth-year passer also managed the offense to a 19-17 upset of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6.

He managed to keep Cleveland in every game and showed a knack for some late-game clutch moments.

That might be enough to catch the attention of a quarterback-needy rival.

Looking at Walker’s stat line could make those teams think twice, however.

His 5 interceptions and just 1 touchdown, along with a completion rate of under 50% won’t earn him a big contract.

And in all likelihood, he’ll remain the Browns QB-3 while drawing a practice squad salary.

