Rodney McLeod Reveals What Nick Chubb’s Return Will Mean To Browns

In the second game of the 2023 NFL season, the Browns lost their star running back Nick Chubb to an injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Through multiple surgeries and significant offseason rehab, Chubb has worked since earlier this year to make a return this season to the Browns.

Now, Chubb is clearing the next hurdle in that process.

The Browns announced that the organization would be removing Chubb from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and opening his three-week window for a return to the field.

Browns safety Rodney McLeod – in his visit to “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” today – revealed what Chubb’s return to action will mean to the team.

“Everything,” McLeod began, adding, “We all know what Chubb means, not only to the team, but to the organization, and I’m happy for him that he’s worked extremely hard in the shadows.”

#Browns safety ⁦@Rodney_McLeod4⁩ tells ⁦@KenCarman⁩ and ⁦@SportsBoyTony⁩ he’s looking forward to the return of RB Nick Chubb “I told him, ‘get yourself ready. Get your pads ready. We’re hitting.’” pic.twitter.com/MpcMny7VWQ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 1, 2024

McLeod explained that Chubb’s behind-the-scenes work has permitted the running back to return, perhaps quicker than some analysts had predicted after he went down with a second major knee issue to the same knee he injured in college.

The veteran safety said it would “be good to see (number) 24 back out on the field” after his extended absence away from the game.

McLeod said that he was excited to be up against Chubb in practice this week, saying that he was ready for the challenge and had expressed that to the returning athlete.

“We hitting,” McLeod said with a laugh, recalling what he told Chubb about their upcoming practice.

Chubb’s return could come between now and the team’s home game against the Baltimore Ravens on October 27.

NEXT:

Insider Questions If Browns Will Pursue Davante Adams