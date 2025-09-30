Browns Warned Against Making ‘Losing’ QB Decision In Week 5

The Cleveland Browns can still salvage the season.

The AFC North is there for the taking, with the Cincinnati Bengals losing Joe Burrow and the Baltimore Ravens having one of the worst defenses in the game.

That’s why it’s time to move on from Joe Flacco.

If they don’t, that would send the wrong message.

At least, that’s how Tony Rizzo feels.

In the latest edition of his “The Really Big Show” on ESPN Cleveland, the analyst made a case for Dillon Gabriel to take over the offense in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings.

“If they run Flacco out there on Sunday in London, that sends the message to the fans that you’re OK with losing. If you’re trying to do everything you can to win, you gotta look at the kid. You gotta get Dillon Gabriel in this game, and it’s the perfect time to do it. It’s London. There’s no home crowd. There’s no away crowd. It’s perfect,” Rizzo said.

The fact that there won’t be any home-field advantage for the Vikings might be a valid point in the Browns’ favor, but a rookie QB has never made his first NFL regular-season start overseas.

Whatever the case, it’s become evident that this decision cannot wait much longer.

The Browns didn’t want to start Gabriel so early in the season.

They may have planned for Kenny Pickett to hold the job, with Joe Flacco being an insurance policy as a veteran backup.

But with Pickett getting injured and ultimately traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Browns were pretty much stuck with Flacco.

Gabriel looked sharp during the preseason, but even if he’s not ready, it’s hard to believe he would be much worse than Flacco at this point.

Of course, Cleveland’s offensive line and wide receivers have to be much better than they’ve been so far.

But with the way this offense is struggling, there’s no reason to keep things the same.

