Browns Warned Not To Leave Draft Without 2 Possible QB Prospects

The Cleveland Browns have to get a franchise quarterback.

They can’t afford to enter the upcoming campaign with Kenny Pickett as their only possible starter, and with so many young players entering the league, they will have to get a rookie signal-caller.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Ryan Tyler urged them not to pass on both Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart.

Talking on “The BIG Factor,” Tyler claimed that the Browns can’t afford to pass on both of them.

“You can’t walk out without Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart,” Tyler said.

Ryan is sold on the QB train for the Browns. #DawgPound "You can't walk out without Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart." – @ryantyler33 pic.twitter.com/hid0WeeLre — The BIG Factor (@TheBIGFactor) March 31, 2025

He believes that Sanders and Dart have a big talent gap, but even if that’s the case, he’s still high on the Ole Miss product.

Truth be told, this is a tough situation to be in.

On the one hand, the Browns desperately need a franchise quarterback, so they could be tempted to take one as high as No. 2.

On the other hand, no quarterback besides Cam Ward is worth the No. 2 pick in this class, at least on paper.

Sanders has the intangibles, the leadership, and the demeanor of a franchise-caliber quarterback.

However, he does not have the arm talent or physical tools, which are much more important.

As for Dart, he’s an intriguing prospect with a seemingly high upside, but being QB3 in this class would be like being QB7 or QB8 last year.

At the end of the day, the Browns will just have to roll the dice and hope for the best.

At this moment, however, it doesn’t look like they’re going to take a quarterback in the first round.

