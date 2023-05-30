Browns Wide Receiver Retires Unexpectedly

Kevin Stefanski promises more of a Deshaun Watson-esque passing attack in 2023.

And Andrew Berry loaded him up with wide receivers to compete for roles in the updated scheme.

But the Cleveland Browns‘ receiver room has a little more space this week after recent developments.

Isaiah Weston told the team he will retire after spending months rehabbing a second ACL tear.

#Browns WR Isaiah Weston has been placed on reserve/retired, team announces — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 25, 2023

Knee injuries might be the reason Weston slipped out of the 2022 NFL Draft, signing as a UDFA.

Scouts compared him favorably to Seattle’s DK Metcalf, with the size and attributes the NFL craves.

At 6-foot-3, 214 pounds, and timed at 4.42 in the 40-yard dash, many penciled him in as a rookie contributor.

But injury concerns played out when he tore an ACL before the end of training camp.

Browns Retain Rights To Weston

Cleveland placed the talented receiver on the reserve/retired list last week.

That means the Browns retain his rights if Weston decides to give the NFL another go.

Weston already spent all of the 2022 season rehabbing.

Isaiah Weston is an extremely interesting UDFA signing for Cleveland. Super athletic 6’3.5” 214lbs. and runs a 4.42 with a 40” vertical. Somebody I had a 6th round grade on. He has potential to fight for the last spot at WR for the #Browns 53-man roster.

pic.twitter.com/0eqw4iKIzm — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) May 1, 2022

And it is unclear if he suffered a setback as the team expected he’d be ready for training camp.

But his agent told OBR’s Brad Stainbrook that it was time to move on.

Cleveland already lost Michael Woods to an offseason Achilles tear.

What it Means To The Browns

Stefanski still has a dozen wide receivers to work with heading into the season.

And despite his abilities and attributes, Weston faced an uphill battle to make the active roster.

Berry acquired Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin to join Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Tough to see WR Isaiah Weston Carted off #Browns pic.twitter.com/dxkKu5wvwe — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 30, 2022

Cleveland also drafted Cedric Tillman and it’s expected that David Bell will have a role.

In each of the past two seasons, the Browns only carried five wide receivers after training camp.

Demetric Felton could make the team as a running back and do double-duty as a sixth or seventh wide receiver.