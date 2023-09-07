Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Will Honor Jim Brown With Special Gesture This Season

Browns Will Honor Jim Brown With Special Gesture This Season

By

Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Haute Living)

 

The Cleveland Browns — and the NFL as a whole — lost a true legend.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown passed away in March, and — as expected — his team is bound to give him a much-deserved tribute.

A picture shared on Instagram by Austin Love (via Brad Stainbrook) shows that the franchise has placed a No. 32 patch on the field by the sidelines, and it also includes the legendary running back’s signature.

Brown was selected as an All-Pro in all but one of his seasons and made it to the Pro Bowl in each and every single one of his nine years in the league.

He amassed 12,312 rushing yards in his career, which is obviously a franchise best.

Also, Brown eclipsed the 1,500-yard plateau three times in his career, not to mention he was the NFL’s leading rusher in eight out of nine seasons.

He ranks 11th in league history in all-time rushing yards, and that’s despite having a rather short career.

Notably, Browns star Nick Chubb could pass Leroy Kelly and Mike Pruitt — the franchise’s second and third-leading rushers — this season, as he currently has 6,341 career yards, but he’s still a ways away from catching the legendary Jim Brown.

Not many players have been as impactful as Brown was during his playing days, and with running backs being more disposable as the years go by, not many will.

Props to the team for honoring the single greatest player in franchise history, and hopefully, it’ll also inspire the players to be at their best this season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Says Bengals Are 'Scared' Entering Browns Game

1 hour ago

Guard Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates the Browns win over the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Comments On Adapting To Deshaun Watson's Style

2 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sacking Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Could Break 19-Year Streak With Week 1 Win

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Tony Grossi Predicts Browns’ Record For 2023 Season

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Reporter Notes Big Myles Garrett Stat Against Bengals

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Shannon Sharpe Reveals 1 Condition The Browns Need To Compete

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains Why Kevin Stefanski Is On The Hot Seat This Season

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Names Surprising HC To Replace Kevin Stefanski

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 3, 2023 in Canton, Ohio.

Analyst Delivers Positive Message On Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns WR Shares Encouraging Message

2 days ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Confident Statement On Browns' Chances Against Bengals

2 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammate Amari Cooper #2 after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About The Browns This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Browns WR Comments On His Improvements For This Season

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Keeps Connecting With Talented WR In Practice

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Juan Thornhill Teases Browns Fans Ahead Of New Season

3 days ago

guard Andrew Wylie #71 of the Washington Commanders tries to stop defensive end Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Za'Darius Smith Shares Fascinating High School Story

3 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns Return To Practice Without Key Defender

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks at the Kansas City Chiefs defense before a first quarter snap during a preseason game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Makes Big Projection For Browns In 2023

4 days ago

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a stop during the first half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bengals Reporter Says Team Is Aware Of 1 Browns Upgrade

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to the sidelines during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement On Browns' Roster This Season

5 days ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns runs past Christian Harris #48 of the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas

Jerome Ford Is Confident On Having An Important Role With Browns

5 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes How 1 Browns Player Could Make Franchise History This Season

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 stands on the field with head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says There Are No Excuses For 1 Browns Player This Year

6 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Peter King Shares Biggest Storyline For Browns In Week 1

6 days ago

Analyst Says Bengals Are 'Scared' Entering Browns Game

No more pages to load