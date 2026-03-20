Browns Will Host Top WR Prospect On Visit Today

The Cleveland Browns continue to do their homework ahead of the NFL Draft, and one of the top wide receiver prospects in this year’s class is set to visit the team.

With multiple needs to address and two key first-round picks, the Browns are leaving no stone unturned as they evaluate potential targets.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, Cleveland is bringing in a highly regarded receiver for a pre-draft visit.

“Washington WR Denzel Boston will take one of his 12 scheduled pre draft 30 visits with the Browns today. The 27 player on my top 50 big board. The Browns own picks 6 and 24 and their top two needs entering the draft are WR and LT,” Yates posted on X.

Washington WR Denzel Boston will take one of his 12 scheduled pre-draft 30 visits with the Browns today. The #27 player on my top 50 big board. The Browns own picks 6 and 24 and their top two needs entering the draft are WR and LT. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 20, 2026

Boston has emerged as one of the more intriguing wide receiver prospects in this class.

His combination of size, athleticism, and ability to make plays down the field has caught the attention of scouts. He has shown the ability to stretch defenses while also making contested catches, which could make him an appealing option for teams looking to add a dynamic weapon.

For the Browns, the interest makes sense.

The Browns are in a unique position with two first-round picks.

That flexibility gives them the ability to either stay put and address needs early or move around the board depending on how the draft unfolds.

Top 30 visits are often a strong indicator of serious interest.

Teams use these meetings to get a closer look at prospects, both on and off the field, as they finalize their draft boards.

With the draft quickly approaching, Cleveland’s intentions are starting to come into focus.

And if Boston leaves a strong impression, he could very well be in play when the Browns are on the clock.

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