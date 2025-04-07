Browns Will Meet With Top Tight End Prospect On Tuesday

The Cleveland Browns have needs everywhere and plenty of picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to fill them.

That includes a glaring need at quarterback and uncertainty throughout an offense that just scored a league-worst 15.2 points per game last season.

One area that isn’t seen as a major need is tight end, given how good David Njoku has been in recent years, but that hasn’t stopped the Browns from meeting with one of the best prospects in the draft.

“Miami TE Elijah Arroyo has a visit today with the [Houston] Texans, the Browns on Tuesday, and the [New York] Giants on Wednesday,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter wrote on X.

Last season, with Cam Ward as his quarterback, Arroyo had 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns after posting just 11 catches and one touchdown in his first three years at Miami.

It’s not the most eye-popping production, but teams are viewing him as an intriguing prospect due to his size (6-foot-4 and 245 pounds) and reliable hands.

He was one of Ward’s favorite targets, but baked into his draft stock is the fact that he had a torn ACL that took parts of two seasons from him, while a recent knee bruise limited his ability to work out for teams at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

That being said, he’s an intriguing later-round prospect in this class and could make one team very happy if they have a plan for him.

Cleveland has nothing to speak of other than Njoku at tight end, so if using one of its picks on a high-upside tight end can help improve the offense, it’s something worth considering.

