Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Browns Will Wear Custom Cleats For Broncos Game

Browns Will Wear Custom Cleats For Broncos Game

Cleveland Browns helmets
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will get their second consecutive primetime outing this week, traveling west to Denver to face the Broncos in the Monday Night Football game.

With the team having additional exposure for their next outing, the Browns are using that national television audience to represent a variety of causes that are important to the players and coaches.

Analyst Kelsey Russo shared the news on Wednesday along with photographs of the cleats that players and coaches will don for the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats contests that have become a popular annual tradition for the league.

35 Browns players, head coach Kevin Stefanski and three assistant coaches will represent different foundations and organizations with custom cleats as a part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats,” Russo shared on X.

The photographs Russo shared show many different causes will be represented, including multiple organizations that deal with illnesses – both mental and physical – and cancer organizations.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s shoes will showcase the Keepers Foundation, an organization he and his family created this year to create opportunities for underprivileged and disadvantaged youth in northeast Ohio.

The NFL has hosted the My Cause My Cleats event during their Week 13 and Week 14 games across the league, allowing players to wear shoes that showcase important causes for each player.

Cleveland’s list of players wearing these cleats – along with their corresponding causes or organizations – is published by the NFL in advance of the contests.

Denver will also be participating in the event.

