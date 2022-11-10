Browns Work Out Four Players

The Cleveland Browns come off their bye week ready to tackle the second half of their season.

Hopefully rested and refreshed, the team needs to set the tone in their Week 10 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

After a three week skid without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Miami has now won three straight.

The Fins have an exciting offense and the Browns will need to bring their ‘A’ game to keep pace.

Do you think the #Browns can go 3-0 vs their next 3 opponents? Next 3 opponents

Week 10 vs @ Miami (6-3)

Week 11 vs @ Buffalo (6-2)

Week 12 vs Buccaneers (4-5) pic.twitter.com/CdbFWSdVG8 — Gettin’ Down With The Browns Podcast (@DWTB_) November 8, 2022

To that end, Cleveland has worked out some players this week to possibly add needed depth to the roster.

Here is a look at who the organization brought in.

Offense Heavy

Obviously, all is not right in the Browns’ wide receiver room as no less than three receivers were in town to try-out.

Browns tried out 4 players today including newest practice squad member Cyril Grayson pic.twitter.com/iWiY3SX9rV — Cory (@realcorykinnan) November 8, 2022

One pass catcher has been signed by the team, the other three athletes have only tried out.

Cyril Grayson

Grayson is interesting because he did not play college football.

However, he was an All-American sprinter at LSU on a track scholarship.

Grayson eventually gave up his scholarship so that he could pursue training in football before leaving college.

He tried out for the CFL in January 2017 and didn’t receive interest.

A few months later, LSU held a pro day workout that Grayson attended and was signed by the Seattle Seahawks.

After being cut by the Seahawks months later, Grayson spent the next few years on and off the practice squad rosters of the Colts, Seahawks again, Texans, Bears, Saints, and Cowboys.

Then, in late 2019, he signed with Tampa Bay and stayed for awhile, though he was on and off the Bucs practice squad roster frequently.

Finally, on Halloween of 2021, Grayson snagged his first career touchdown from Tom Brady.

CYRIL GRAYSON, REMEMBER THAT NAME pic.twitter.com/SY88h2lon9 — 𝗗𝗝 ✞ (@DJBucsFan) January 2, 2022

He then had an amazing day a few months later when he filled in for Antonio Brown, who had stormed off the field in protest about his playing time.

Grayson took advantage of Brown’s absence and had six catches for 81 yards and the game winning score.

Before the 2022 season began, Tampa Bay waived Grayson.

After his try-out with the Browns, the team added him to their practice squad roster and released Herb Miller to make room.

Jaquarii Roberson

Hailing from North Carolina, Roberson was a three-star recruit out of high school and played college football at Wake Forest.

The receiver finally fulfilled his potential during his senior year of 2020.

That season, he had four straight 100 yard receiving games at one point, tied for the longest streak in program history.

Roberson ended the year with 62 catches for 926 yards and eight touchdowns.

He broke a team record for average receiving yards per game with 102.9, which was also the high for the ACC conference in ‘20.

Roberson was named a second-team all-conference and Pro Football Focus graded him as the second best receiver in college football.

In 2021, Roberson returned to Wake Forest to take advantage of the extra year some college athletes were given due to the Covid pandemic.

He improved on his already solid 2020 campaign by totaling 71 receptions for 1,078 yards and eight more scores.

During the season, Roberson had an eight catch, three touchdown day against Army.

Jaquarii Roberson vs #Army 🔸8 catches

🔸157 yards

🔸3 TD Couldn’t be stopped 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/f7UO8aJtdd — Boom or Bust: The Draft Show (@BoomOrBustDraft) October 23, 2021

The Demon Deacons were selected for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl after the year, but Roberson declined to play to prepare for the NFL Draft.

He went undrafted in 2022 and spent time on the practice squads of the Cowboys, Steelers, and Bills.

Rico Gafford

Gafford’s story is intriguing, though not that unique when it comes to the NFL.

After an all-state prep career as a track and football star, Roberson played defensive back at the community college level before matriculating to the University of Wyoming.

In two years as a Cowboy, Gafford had over 100 total tackles, six interceptions, 17 passes broken up, and three forced fumbles.

As a senior in 2017, he had four of his six career picks and was named second-team all-conference.

An undrafted free agent in 2018, Gafford signed with Tennessee and was cut.

He was then added to the practice squad of the Raiders.

It was during this time that Gafford was switched to receiver and he caught his first (and still only) touchdown pass from Derek Carr in late 2019.

The Raiders released Gafford in 2020 and he spent time with the Cardinals, Buffalo, Denver, and the Packers.

If signed, Gafford could be placed on either side of the ball.

Jarrett Guarantano

For good measure, Cleveland brought in a quarterback for a try-out.

Guarantano’s father, James, played receiver in the CFL and NFL.

Jarrett played football for Bergen Catholic in New Jersey and was a four-star recruit after passing for over 3,000 yards in his prep career.

He accepted a scholarship offer from the Tennessee Volunteers and became the starter in his second year.

Between 2017 and 2019, Guarantano came into his own.

His passing yards and touchdowns improved each year, culminating in a 2,158 yards, 16 touchdown year in ‘19.

Tennessee QB Jarrett Guarantano: 62.8% of his passing yards occured before the catch in 2019. Highest rate in the SEC. pic.twitter.com/YuCYKNkc4C — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 8, 2020

The pandemic cut short the Vols’ 2020 season to seven games and Guarantano passed for over 1,100 yards and six scores.

He then spent a graduate transfer year at Washington State University in 2021 where he saw limited action.

After going undrafted in 2022, Guarantano spent time with Arizona earlier this year.