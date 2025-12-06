Browns Worked Out 5 Players On Friday

The Cleveland Browns are a bit banged up heading into a winnable matchup on Sunday against the 1-11 Tennessee Titans. Cleveland’s playoff hopes are likely long gone at 3-9, but as long as the Browns are still mathematically alive in the AFC North, you never know what could happen.

The front office and the fans will get the opportunity to get another look at Shedeur Sanders, as his performance over his first two starts has been good enough for him to keep the starting job even though Dillon Gabriel is healthy.

He has looked promising thus far, and if he can get a little more help from his teammates, he could be in for a career-best performance against the lowly Titans.

In an effort to make sure the roster is at its best heading into Sunday, the Browns are continuing to work out some reinforcements.

KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson shared that the Browns recently worked out Nik Constantinou, Tyler Hudson, Jaylon Hutchings, Trey Vaval, and Isaiah Wooden.

There is no word yet on whether or not any of these workout participants are going to be signed, but with how many Browns are injured and slated to miss the Titans game, it’s wise for the front office to be seeking out some help.

Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, Adin Huntington, and other key players are out, while a few others are still up in the air.

Constantinou is a punter who most recently spent time with Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL, while Hudson is a 25-year-old wide receiver out of Louisville who hasn’t made his debut yet. Hutchings, Vaval, and Wooden all most recently spent time in the CFL as well, so CFL scouting was clearly something the Browns’ front office has been spending some time on lately.

We’ll see if any of these guys land on Cleveland’s practice squad, but it’s unlikely any of them will make an impact on the final roster anytime soon.

