Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 25, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Worked Out 6 Players On Friday

Browns Worked Out 6 Players On Friday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Cleveland Browns helmets following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a critical juncture as they prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

The matchup highlights a stark contrast: the Ravens riding high with a 5-2 record and five straight wins, while the Browns languish at the bottom of the AFC North at 1-6, mired in a five-game losing streak.

In their quest to turn things around, the Browns continue their weekly ritual of player evaluations.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports that six players were brought in for tryouts, including running backs Elijah Dotson and Jacob Kibodi, safety J.T. Woods, offensive guard Arlington Hambright, cornerback Azizi Hearn, and offensive tackle Julian Pearl.

These workouts typically result in practice squad additions if any signings materialize.

The Browns’ offensive woes have reached a new low following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles tear last Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision to hand over play-calling responsibilities to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the remainder of the season has sparked intense discussion.

This move has Browns fans questioning Stefanski’s previous offensive approach, particularly his handling of Watson when healthy.

The apparent disconnect between play-calling strategy and quarterback abilities over the past three years has become a point of growing concern among the faithful.

As Cleveland prepares to face the Ravens, the pressure mounts to show signs of life in what has become an increasingly challenging season.

NEXT:  Browns Announce Wyatt Teller's Status For Sunday's Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller

Browns Announce Wyatt Teller's Status For Sunday's Game

2 hours ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

4 Browns Players Ruled Out For Ravens Game

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Reveals His Thoughts On Making First Career Start At LT

3 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 07: Dan Orlovsky speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dan Orlovsky Says There Is '0% Chance' Browns Will Land 1 QB In Draft

3 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Derrick Henry

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Sends 4-Word Message About Trade Rumors

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Browns Announce Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Status For Sunday's Game

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Insider Names 3 Browns Players That Could Be Traded

5 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Deshaun Watson Underwent Surgery On Friday

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Fans Ahead Of Sunday's Game

8 hours ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 13: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Coach Sends A Clear Message To Defense About Defending Derrick Henry

10 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel of the Cleveland Browns watches a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Says Browns Could Make A Surprising Move With Mike Vrabel

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

'Modell Law' Author Shares His Thoughts On Browns' Lawsuit Against It

10 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas

Duce Staley Has 3-Word Response When Asked If Nick Chubb Can Return To Form

11 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst

2 Browns DTs Who Could Be Trade Targets

14 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns File Lawsuit Against City Of Cleveland Over Stadium Dispute

15 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Fans Cheering Deshaun Watson's Injury

15 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Why Kevin Stefanski Gave Up Play-Calling Role

16 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns defends against DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles on an incomplete pass during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Denzel Ward Leads Impressive Stat This Season

1 day ago

browns helmets

4 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

1 day ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Sends Clear Message About Defensive Performance

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas

Insider Reveals His Thoughts On If Browns Would Trade Myles Garrett

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Ken Dorsey Hints At Where He Will Call Plays From For Browns

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team was defeated by the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has Honest Admission About Lamar Jackson

1 day ago

Browns Nation