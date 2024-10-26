Browns Worked Out 6 Players On Friday

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a critical juncture as they prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8.

The matchup highlights a stark contrast: the Ravens riding high with a 5-2 record and five straight wins, while the Browns languish at the bottom of the AFC North at 1-6, mired in a five-game losing streak.

In their quest to turn things around, the Browns continue their weekly ritual of player evaluations.

Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports that six players were brought in for tryouts, including running backs Elijah Dotson and Jacob Kibodi, safety J.T. Woods, offensive guard Arlington Hambright, cornerback Azizi Hearn, and offensive tackle Julian Pearl.

#Browns worked out Elijah Dotson, Arlington Hambright, Arizi Hearn, Jacob Kibodi, Julian Pearl, J.T. Woods — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 25, 2024

These workouts typically result in practice squad additions if any signings materialize.

The Browns’ offensive woes have reached a new low following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles tear last Sunday.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision to hand over play-calling responsibilities to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the remainder of the season has sparked intense discussion.

This move has Browns fans questioning Stefanski’s previous offensive approach, particularly his handling of Watson when healthy.

The apparent disconnect between play-calling strategy and quarterback abilities over the past three years has become a point of growing concern among the faithful.

As Cleveland prepares to face the Ravens, the pressure mounts to show signs of life in what has become an increasingly challenging season.

NEXT:

Browns Announce Wyatt Teller's Status For Sunday's Game